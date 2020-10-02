State €9bn in red over Covid-19 crisis

Government spending to combat the Covid-19 crisis left the State more than €9 billion in the red at the end of September, the latest figures show.

The Exchequer had a deficit of €9.37 billion at the end of September against a surplus of €38 million at the same time last year, according to Government returns published on Friday.

Government spending reached €48.13 billion by the end of last month, €9.6 billion, or 25 per cent, more than during the first nine months of 2019.

“The rise in expenditure primarily reflects increased departmental drawdown in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly in relation to the Department of Health and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection,” said a statement.

Total tax receipts were €39.57 billion in the first nine months of the year, down 3 per cent or €1.2 billion the same period in 2019.

The Government noted that resilient corporation and income tax, along with a strong performance at the start of the year, helped make up for a fall in most other revenues.

Workers and businesses paid €5.32 billion in taxes to the State in September, €411 million or 7.2 per cent less than during the same month last year.