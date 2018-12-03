Squaring the Irish Border circle still the Brexit crux

As the Brexit drama heads towards next week’s crucial House of Commons vote, the crunch issues now being fought over in Westminster are about what the withdrawal agreement will actually mean for Britain’s future. Much of this reflects the same circular argument which has been going on since the Brexit vote which is all about one question. What can the UK expect to achieve given the red lines it has set down and the need to avoid a hard Irish border?

Theresa May’s government is under pressure to release the full text of the legal advice it received from the attorney general, Geoffrey Cox, on the withdrawal agreement and what it would mean. Ahead of next week’s vote on the withdrawal agreement, reports over the weekend have said that the advice warns that under the deal the UK could be trapped “indefinitely” in a customs union with the EU.

The possibility of the UK ending up in a customs union with the EU in the long term is due to the provisions in the withdrawal agreement for the Irish backstop – the guarantee that no matter what future trade arrangements are put in place, there will be no new hard border in Ireland. To help achieve this, the backstop deal stipulates that if no other way is found to avoid a hard Irish border by the time the transition period – the post- Brexit standstill – ends, the the whole of the UK will enter a customs union with the EU.

The backstop is due to apply “ unless and until” something other way is found to avoid a border . So the fuss in London about this is a bit of a circus. It has been clear since the talks started that the only way to avoid the backstop was to sign up to a really close trade deal, or agree to checks in the Irish Sea. That this is now threatening a crisis in London suggests a very late dawning, or avoidance of , reality. If the backstop is to be temporary, then a new trade deal between the UK and EU after Brexit needs to be really close. And so far the UK’s “ red lines” have ruled this out.

Britain’s attorney general Geoffrey Cox.

Union

A customs union avoids tariffs on goods flowing between the EU and UK – and thus between Ireland and the UK. So no customs checks are needed at the border. However checks would be needed to make sure that rules and regulations set down by the EU in areas such as product standards, food safety and animal health are met. These are required because the North would need to apply EU, rather than UK rules in these areas to avoid checks at the Irish border.The proposal under the backstop is that the required checks would be carried out between Britain and the North, some at ports and airports and some at manufacturing plants.

Here, Theresa May finds herself caught in both directions. First, the DUP and the Breixteers object to the need for regulatory checks between the North and Britain and to the fact that the North would effectively be following some rules set down in Brussels, rather than London. Second, once the UK enters the customs union with the EU, there is no clear way for it to get out, without the need reappearing for an Irish Border.

And so we find ourselves up the same old cul-de-sac, facing the impossibility of the UK having all it wants from Brexit while still avoiding a hard Irish Border. If the UK leaves a customs union with the EU some time in future , then avoiding a hard border in Ireland becomes even more difficulty – as customs checks would be needed, as well as regulatory ones.

Checks

That is unless London agrees to have the necessary checks carried out in the Irish Sea between the North and Britain. Talk of avoiding checks through using technology and advanced procedures may lessen the need for border controls in time, but not eliminate them. How do you control smuggling without checks?

There is also a building debate in London about whether the deal – and being “ trapped” in a customs union – would stop the UK doing new trade deals with third countries, one of the central economic goals set down by the pro-Brexit lobby.

In an analysis on this issue, Sam Lowe of the Centre for European Reform in London, said that membership of a customs union with the EU would not stop the UK pursuing an independent trade policy, particularly in areas like services vital to its economy. However the UK could not strike all-compassing trade deals involving tariff cuts on goods entering its market, as these would be aligned with the EU.

The UK’s trading future after Brexit calls for a nuanced and informed debate. Unfortunately noisy and fury has taken over in the run up to the crucial vote.