Spending surged last year as economy grew

Shoppers increased spending last year as the economy grew strongly, the latest figures show.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO), said on Thursday that gross domestic product (GDP), which measures the Republic’s total income, grew 8.2 per cent in 2018 to €324 billion.

Jennifer Banim, CSO assistant director general, said personal consumption of goods and services - how people spend their cash - grew 3.4 per cent last year.

Ms Banim noted that gross national product (GNP) - which measures total income but excludes multi-national profits - rose 6.5 per cent.

The economy continued growing in the first three months of the year, she said. GDP increased 2.4 per cent while GNP increased 2.1 per cent.

Information and communication - the technology industry - grew 11.5 per cent during the first quarter.

Construction rose 5.6 per cent in the first three months of this year while transport and hospitality business activity dipped 0.1 per cent.

The figures also show that overseas countries spent €11 billion more buying Irish goods and services than the Republic spent on buying goods and services from abroad.

Employers welcomed the news. Gerard Brady, chief economist with business lobby group, Ibec, said the numbers showed that the Republic’s economy was growing despite rising global uncertainty.

“Recent data on wages, employment, investment and incomes had suggested that growth is broad based. These leading indicators are confirmed by today’s numbers,” he added.