Some of biggest retail companies among those availing of Covid wage supports

Some of the biggest names in Irish retail, including Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Avoca and Insomnia, availed of the Government’s Covid-19 wage support scheme last year.

Revenue has published the names of some 39,800 companies that availed of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) in 2020.

The list also included pub chain JD Wetherspoon, estate agent Sherry FitzGerald and Nandos restaurant.

The corporate entities on the list included airport authority DAA.

The scheme, which is administered by Revenue, saw the Government step in and pay up to 85 per cent of the wages of employees in companies adversely impacted by the pandemic.

Payments were made in respect of 443,100 employees, Revenue said.

Extended

Approximately €1.4 billion was paid out under the EWSS, which replaced the Government’s Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) in September.

Almost €3 billion was paid out under the TWSS.

The current EWSS scheme was initially scheduled to run only until the end of March.

However, this has been extended until the end of 2021 amid a renewed pick-up in cases and a further lockdown.