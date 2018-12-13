So, how much would a united Ireland really cost?
Cliff Taylor: And who would pay for it?
Reunification is ultimately a political issue, of course, but economics is a big part of it.
Depending on which report you believe, uniting the two Irish economies – north and south – could either lead to a dive in living standards in the Republic, or a big economic boost for the entire island.
As the issue hits the headlines again in the context of Brexit, how do we judge these various arguments – and what are the key factors at play?