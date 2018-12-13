So, how much would a united Ireland really cost?

Smart Money: Cliff Taylor looks at who would pay the bills and what the gains might be.

Cliff Taylor

Reunification is ultimately a political issue, of course, but economics is a big part of it.

Reunification is ultimately a political issue, of course, but economics is a big part of it.

Depending on which report you believe, uniting the two Irish economies – north and south – could either lead to a dive in living standards in the Republic, or a big economic boost for the entire island.

As the issue hits the headlines again in the context of Brexit, how do we judge these various arguments – and what are the key factors at play?

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.