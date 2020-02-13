Sinn Féin wants Irish unity, but do the economics make sense?

Smart Money: The key points in the economic debate are highly contentious

Cliff Taylor

The North’s economy suffered substantially during the Troubles and did not recover strongly after the Good Friday Agreement. Photograph: iStock

We have yet to see how the negotiations on a new government will pan out, but having got the largest share of the popular vote, Sinn Féin is in a strong position. And it has made clear that a key issue for the party is stepping up preparations to make a push for Irish unity, including a public forum to discuss the issue and a government White Paper. So what are the big economic issues on what would clearly be a massive project?

1. Politics versus economics

This is of course, about history and politics, and not just economics . And while the politics will remain hotly contested, there is no consensus on the economics either, with one study presenting reunification as a no-brainer and others warning about the potential costs to taxpayers in the Republic.

