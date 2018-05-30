Signs of overheating in Irish economy, OECD warns

Signs of overheating have begun to emerge in the Irish economy, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has warned.

In its latest biannual Economic Outlook on Wednesday, the Paris-based think tank said new mortgage loans and SME loans driven by construction-related activity have risen sharply.

While the Central Bank’s loan-to-value and loan-to-income lending caps had reduced the share of risky loans, the OECD cautioned they may need to be “extended if necessary”.

The OECD noted that the Government’s budgetary policy would be mildly contractionary in 2018 and 2019, but said it needed to keep improving its fiscal position to create a buffer against future economic shocks, most notably Brexit.

The State needs to leave room to use fiscal policy to support for growth and act as a counterbalance to the potentially “strong negative impact of Brexit at the end of the transition period in 2021”.

The OECD also warned that the Government’s latest national development plan should be “conditional” on improving the Government’s fiscal position.

This would require various national infrastructural projects “to be carefully prioritised”.

Easing gradually

In its report, the OECD said economic activity in the State is on track to remain robust, while easing gradually in the coming years.

“Abstracting from volatile activities of multinational enterprises (MNEs), domestic demand will remain robust with solid employment growth and consumption,” it said.

“As the labour market tightens, wage pressures will be strong, feeding into higher inflation,” the OECD said.

Meanwhile, the OECD said global growth is expected to hit 3.8 per cent this year, nudging up to 3.9 percent in 2019.

However, the prospect of a trade war is threatening the global growth outlook, which otherwise is on course for a 40-year low in unemployment, the OECD said.