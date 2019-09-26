Councils across the country have been voting on the level at which they will charge local property tax for 2020. As reliably as Greece and Cyprus voting for each other in the Eurovision, the four Dublin councils have voted to continue to reduce the annual charge for households. However a lot more authorities outside Dublin are voting to increase the charge this year, to provide more cash for local services. But should Dubliners be getting a reduction? And is the level of the tax – now increasingly divorced from house prices – threatening the very future of a measure specifically designed to widen the tax base?

1. How can the tax vary across the country?

Local councils can vote to increase or decrease the charge by 15 per cent from its base level each year and decisions now being taken will show up in your bill for 2020. This has an impact on council finances – while some revenue is shared across councils, the cost or benefit of changes from the base level are taken directly in the budget of the voting local authority.