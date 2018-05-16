Shock to Ireland’s corporation tax base inevitable, says leading economist

A shock to the State’s corporation tax base, which generated a record €8 billion last year, is more or less inevitable, economist Seamus Coffey has warned.

He said receipts from the business tax are likely to fall at some point in the future because they are “inherently” volatile and highly concentrated around a small number of firms.

“We should not be surprised, or taken by surprise, when this happens,” he told the Oireachtas Committee on budgetary oversight.

“In the near term the reason for the fall is likely to be the inherent volatility which is a feature of our corporation tax receipts rather than any structural shift or change,” he said.

Currently about 40 per cent of the revenue generated from corporation tax here comes from just 10 companies, the bulk of which are US multinatonals .

The Government has been repeatedly warned not to use the current corporation tax windfall to fund permanent spending measures because of its volatile nature, most recently by the International Montery Fund (IMF).

Mr Coffey said his comments did not contradict his previous assessment that the recent “level-shift” increase in Irish corporate tax receipts in 2015 was sustainable over the medium term, a conclusion he made in a Government-commissioned review of the tax last year.

“There is nothing that has happened in the interim, either at EU, US or OECD levels, that would alter that conclusion,” he said.

However, the University College Cork economist, who is also the chair of the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, noted that his conclusion was made in the context of the 2016 out-turn for corporation tax of €7.3 billion.

“It was not known that 2017 receipts would exceed €8 billion and that forecasts would include projections showing receipts reaching €10 billion by 2021,” he said.

Mr Coffey said while we identify corporation tax as a risk “getting all this money is a positive.”

“I assume we’d like to get the receipts for as long as we can, but we should be building into our fiscal policy that these receipts might not be sustainable into the long term,” he said.

In his address, Mr Coffey said while the level of concentration of corporation tax receipts has remained relatively stable there has been significant volatility within the figures.

He noted that receipts from the largest 10 payers in 2015 came to €2.8 billion while these same companies paid €2.25 billion in 2017. Conversely, the top ten payers in 2017 paid €3.2 billion compared to the €2.3 billion these companies paid in 2015.

“So even though the proportion of payments coming from the top 10 in 2015 and 2017 are very close the top 10 from 2015 paid more than €500 million less corporation tax in 2017, and the top 10 in 2017 paid almost €1 billion more than they did in 2015.

“At first glance, the aggregates might be relatively stable but there is significant volatility taking place under the bonnet,” he said.

Mr Coffey also noted that the level of concentration by country of ownership, which suggested that 51 of the top 100 payers were US companies, which paid €4.25 billion more than half of the total.

“It is clear that our receipts are also highly concentrated among US-owned companies,” he said.