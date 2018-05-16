Shock to Ireland’s coporation tax base inevitable, says leading economist

A shock to the State’s corporation tax base, which generated a record €8 billion in revenue for the Goverment last year, is more or less inevitable, economist Seamus Coffey has warned.

He said receipts from the business tax are likely to fall at some point in the future because they are “inherently” volatile and highly concentrated around a small number of firms.

Currently about 40 per cent of the revenue genarated from the tax comes from just 10 companies, the bullk of which are US multinatonals .

“We should not be surprised, or taken by surprise, when this happens,” he told the Oireachtas Committee on Budgetary Oversight.

“ In the near term the reason for the fall is likely to be the inherent volatility which is a feature of our corporation tax receipts rather than any structural shift or change,” he said.

Mr Coffey said his comments did not contradict his previous assessment that the level-shift increase in corporate tax receipts witnessed here in 2015 were sustainable over the medium term, a conclusion he made in Government-commissioned review of the tax published last year.

“There is nothing that has happened in the interim, either at EU, US or OECD levels, that would alter that conclusion,” he said.

However, Mr Coffey noted that his conclusion was made in the context of the 2016 outturn for corporation tax of €7.3 billion.

“It was not known that 2017 receipts would exceed €8 billion and that forecasts would include projections showing receipts reaching €10 billion by 2021,” he said.

The Government has been warned not to use temporary windfalls from multinationals to fund permanent measures, most recently by the International Montery Fund (IMF).

In his opening address, Mr Coffey said while the level of concentration of corporation tax receipts has remained relatively stable there has been significant volatility within the figures.

He noted that receipts from the largest 10 payers in 2015 came to €2.8 billion while these same companies paid €2.25 billion in 2017. Conversely, the top ten payers in 2017 paid €3.2 billion compared to the €2.3 billion these companies paid in 2015.

“So even though the proportion of payments coming from the top 10 in 2015 and 2017 are very close the top 10 from 2015 paid more than €500 million less corporation tax in 2017, and the top 10 in 2017 paid almost €1 billion more than they did in 2015.

“At first glance, the aggregates might be relatively stable but there is significant volatility taking place under the bonnet,” he said.

Mr Coffey also noted that the level of concentration by country of ownership, which suggested that 51 of the top 100 payers were US companies, which paid €4.25 billion more than half of the total.

“It is clear that our receipts are also highly concentrated among US-owned companies,” he said.