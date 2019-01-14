Sharp slide in China trade hits market sentiment

World stock markets stumbled and commodities took a hit on Monday after a shock contraction in Chinese trade pointed to deepening cracks in the world’s second-biggest economy and sparked fresh fears of a sharper slowdown in global growth. Latest data from

China showed imports fell 7.6 per cent year-on-year in December when analysts had predicted a 5 per cent rise, while exports dropped 4.4 per cent, confounding expectations for a 3 per cent gain.

A rush of orders to beat expected tariffs showed signs of fading in December and domestic buyers succumbed to a worsening economic outlook.

The worse than expected figures set a grim domestic backdrop for China’s negotiators as they seek a deal to end the stand-off with the Trump administration.

The index of Europe’s leading 300 shares slipped 0.7 per cent in early trade to 1,365 points. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC fell around 0.6 per cent, with shares in European luxury goods companies and the automotive sector suffering some of the biggest declines.

The fall in exports was the worst result since 2016 in dollar terms while the declien in imports, also the worst reading since 2016 and hinting at softening demand at home.

At the same time, China’s overall trade surplus with the US hit a record in 2018, underscoring the political imperative to cut a deal ahead of a March 1st deadline after which US president Donald Trump has threatened to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

The numbers show how the world’s biggest trading nation is being hit by a confluence of slowing global growth and by uncertainty linked to the trade war – factors that are expected to linger in the near term, at least.

“The bad trade data will quite likely increase the pressure on China to achieve a deal, or at least a suspension of the US tariff hikes,” said Louis Kuijs, chief Asia economist at Oxford Economics in Hong Kong. “At the same time, the US side also seems to be under more pressure to de-escalate tension in terms of news on the economy and financial markets than a few months ago.”

Chinese vice premier Liu He is slated to travel to the US for further talks around the end of this month, with little progress seen so far on the tougher areas of the dispute such as China’s treatment of intellectual property or support for state firms.

The headwinds from trade comes at a time when policy makers are already grappling with decelerating consumption, falling factory sentiment, fears of producer deflation and a worsening employment outlook.

“There is a clear downward trend,” said Zhou Hao, an economist with Commerzbank in Singapore who was among the few to accurately forecast a December contraction in exports. “This is not just due to the trade war and tariffs. On top of those, the major drag is slowing global demand.” – Bloomberg/Reuters