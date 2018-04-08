Sharing wealth is the best antidote to populism

The consequences of income inequality are all too obvious, not least the rise of populism in so many places. Eastern Europe is the latest worry, with some analysts thinking that the threat to the EU posed by the rise of right-wing authoritarianism in places like Poland and Hungary is a bigger deal than Brexit.

If the results are clear the causes are not. But there clues.

The doyen of inequality economists is Thomas Piketty. He has built and analysed a formidable body of data. His conclusion: inequality results from the rate of return on capital being persistently higher than underlying economic growth. Profits have done better than wages.

This means that owners of shares (of various kinds), over time, do fabulously well. Only a small minority of people own equities and, even then, only a vanishingly small number of those own them in sufficient quantity to make much of a difference.

Piketty and many others think one answer is a wealth tax. That has economic logic but is not of much appeal to politicians pretty much everywhere, including Ireland.

Few of us are lucky (or cursed) enough to inherit wealth, nor do most people earn enough to become serious stock market investors. A few workers do own shares, indirectly at least, via their pensions. We know that a frighteningly large number of employees have pitiful or no pension savings. So, even though equities have tended to deliver fabulous returns over the long haul (recent wobbles notwithstanding), few people have gained.

Just why stocks have done so well over the past couple of centuries is a bit of a mystery: finance academics agree that equity prices should go up over time but cannot really explain why they have gone up as much as they have.

That rate of return, identified by Piketty, looks like a prime suspect. Investors have been extremely fortunate: they have benefited from returns that no could have predicted – or had any right to expect.

But all of this fails to answer the deeper question: why are so few people financially successful? Is it luck? Or talent and hard work?

One way to think about this question is via statistics. We know that talent, as conventionally measured by intellectual (and other) abilities, is “normally” distributed throughout the population. It’s a bit like height: the distribution of talent and height looks roughly the same: the famous bell curve. There are about the same number of people with talents more than the average as there are those with less. Similarly with people’s height.

If success was the result solely of the cleverness of the population, the resulting distribution of income and wealth should look like the one for talent: that bell curve again. Inputs correspond to outputs. Financial rewards would be spread around the world’s population in a reasonably even way.

But the distribution of income and wealth looks nothing like a bell curve: statisticians call it a power curve, a graph that describes inequality: a few people with a lot; most with not very much.

Being rich is, generally, little to do with talent or effort. Or at least as much as the well off like to think it is. “Power” is a good word to use about income distribution.

Three academics, Alessandro Pluchino, Alessio Biondo and Andrea Rapisarda, physicists and economists, have recently written about all of this, adding to a growing literature supporting the idea that success, at least of the monetary variety, is mostly down to chance. Of course, this is not a new idea. Nassim Taleb is well known for a series of books pointing out the role of randomness, dumb luck, in both life and business.

The latest research seeks to skewer the key philosophical underpinning of western culture: meritocracy. And that research agrees with Taleb: it’s all down to randomness, not skill or talent.

The modern originator of the concept of meritocracy, Michael Young in 1958, never meant it to be used with approval: he was satirical. He probably chuckles at the sight of the west’s flabby political centre currently collapsing while trying to give life to the mirage of meritocracy.

What’s do be done? The evisceration of liberalism by political extremism demands a response. Far from tearing down the established order that many seem to think is the right solution, I have a simple proposal, based on Piketty’s observations about profits.

Everyone should be forced to own equities. And that’s easy to do. It’s called mandatory, state sponsored (and part funded), saving. Start with pensions. More people owning stocks will cause inequality to fall. In addition the looming pension crisis would also be solved.

If the problem is too few people owning equities, solve that problem. The one system better than all the others at generating income and wealth – liberal capitalism – can continue to do its job.

Or we could just let the political headbangers take over. Perhaps they already have. That will do the trick: the economic consequences of political extremism are always broadly the same. At least, the policies of the hard left and right will hammer the rate of return on capital. Everyone becomes poorer, especially the rich. A solution to Piketty’s problem certainly, but not a pretty one.

@skiduffer