Shanghai expo sends message to Trump

Tens of thousands of buyers poured into the International Import Expo in Shanghai, keen to fulfil president Xi Jinping’s promise to support globalisation and open up the world’s second biggest economy by re-branding China as a major importer.

Over 3,000 foreign companies, including 24 from Ireland, attended the expo, which is spread over a vast concourse of 1.5 million square metres, a powerful statement by China that it packs a punch as a global market despite the negative impact of Donald Trump’s trade war.

The fair has a slightly random feel to it - normally these trade shows showcase a single industry, but the expo is presented as an opportunity for the world to present its best products to the hungry Chinese consumer. Over 150,000 buyers from across China are set to visit over its six-day run.

Openness

Xi has been effusive in encouraging more openness, hailing the “win-win” benefits of globalisation and “the end of the law of the jungle”. He has promised to cut import tariffs and facilitate overseas firms in accessing the Chinese consumer market.

Of the Irish companies, many are veterans with an established Chinese client base, but they felt that taking part made sense to show solidarity with their customers.

Security in Shanghai has been intense. A two-day holiday has been declared to keep the streets clear, and there are routine searches and checks of luggage in hotels.

Genavant shoes on display at the expo in Shnaghai. Photograph: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Chefs have been ordered to only serve meat well-done to avoid anyone falling ill due to undercooked food. Oysters and other seafood has been banned. Eggs must be hard-boiled.

Amid the messages of more openness in trade, there are contradictory messages.

The internet control system known as the Great Firewall of China has been working overtime during the import fair. Use of virtual private networks (VPNs) which foreign companies and individuals use to get around restrictions to access banned sites such as Google, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, has become problematic. Foreign firms regularly identify the difficulty of accessing international websites as a key trade barrier.

Deals

At the Enterprise Ireland stand, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys oversaw the signing of €50 million worth of deals signed at the event by Irish companies, including Glen Dimplex, Cartoon Saloon and Irish Breeze.

“I feel the statement the Chinese president made was very clear, that he’s committed to global trade and to a rules-based system,” she said.

The event takes place as Donald Trump is pressing China to reduce its huge trade deficit with the US, stop stealing intellectual property and to tear down barriers to trade, and has introduced extra tariffs of 10 per cent on $200 billion (€ 175 billion) of Chinese products, which are due to increase to 25 per cent by the end of the year.

For its part, China has introduced levies of around $60 billion (€ 53billion) on US goods.

While the European Union has been less vocal than the US, it has urged China to take firm action to open up its market to foreign firms and introduce a level playing field.

Facebook at the Shanghai expo. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters.

“What the EU wants is a level playing field and we continue to work through the EU and the Commissioner in terms of making sure that a deal is done that serves our interests as well,” Humphreys said.

One of the headline Irish deals was a memorandum of understanding between Bord Bia and Wyeth China, where Wyeth will source all of its dairy ingredients for its Illuma base brand exclusively from milk from Irish farms participating in Bord Bia`s Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme.

Confidence

The Wyeth agreement to the Irish dairy industry is estimated to be worth €110 million annually, Bord Bia CEO Tara McCarthy said.

“This agreement is very good news for the Irish dairy industry and a vote of confidence in the Irish food sector by one of its strategic partners committed to working with us on sharing insights on Chinese consumers and building awareness of Ireland’s premium food offering in the market,” she said.

Enterprise Ireland chief executive Julie Sinnamon said the US-China trade war had not had an impact, but Brexit was definitely driving efforts to boost trade to the region.

“You can see it on this trade mission in terms of the companies that are new to the market. Irrespective of where we end up on Brexit, companies having a more diversified basket of markets is good for them,” she said.

The nationalist Global Times newspaper described the import fair as a “response to the challenge of US trade protectionism”.

“With the ‘America First’ policy, the Trump administration has pursued trade protectionism, isolationism, and anti-globalisation, especially in terms of bilateral trade and regional economic agreements,” it thundered in an editorial.