Seven out of 10 jobs lost in crash recovered, says Department of Finance

Seven out of every 10 jobs lost during the economic crash have now been recovered, according to a report from the Department of Finance.

However, the department warns that the recovery remains extremely vulnerable to international shocks, particularly because of the size of the national debt.

The department’s annual taxation report, which focuses on recent tax trends and the overall economic outlook, said the labour market was the best measure of Ireland’s economic recovery. It has been growing by 2-3 per cent annually,

It noted that total employment is now 12 per cent higher – which equates to 230,000 additional jobs – than at its low point in 2012.

The report, however, pinpoints corporation tax revenue, which has effectively doubled to €8.2 billion in the past three years, as a key risk.

There has been a “level shift” in Ireland’s corporate tax since 2015 in part because of increased corporate profitability but also because of a massive transfer of multinational assets here.

The transfer came in the wake of a global outcry over corporate tax avoidance and subsequent moves, fronted by the OECD’s base erosion and profit shifting (Beps) project, to reform the rules governing multinational tax.

The department’s report shows that nearly two thirds of receipts are from a small number of firms paying in excess of €10 million annually.

“This highlights the potential exposure to idiosyncratic or form-specific shocks,” the report said.

Several agencies, including the Government’s own Fiscal Advisory Council, have cautioned against using the current windfall to fund permanent expenditure increases.

Facebook also recently announced it would no longer book global revenues generated in other countries through Ireland, a practice that saves it hundreds of millions of euro in tax each year.

It remains to be seen if other digital giants will follow suit, which could have implications for the exchequer.