Scramble under way to make progress on Brexit Border issue

The classic tactic in politics is to delay making a decision until the last possible moment. But Theresa May is being pushed into making some vital calls ahead of the June summit of EU leaders. It remains to be seen if she can, with the latest report suggesting that she is looking at new approaches to try to break the deadlock.

If there is one thing that is clear from what has happened in recent days , it is that all sides are taking the deadline of making progress before the June summit seriously. However, whether progress on the key issue of the Irish Border can be made by then is still far from clear, given the political pressures facing the British prime minister.

She has now promised a White Paper on the issue of customs – one part of the Border question – before the summit, though it remains to be seen how much further this will take us.

The cabinet split in the UK has focused on a row between those favouring a so-called customs partnership between the UK and the EU and supporters of using technology to reduce frictions at borders, including on the island of Ireland.

The first, reportedly favoured by May, involves a close trading relationship under which the UK collects tariffs on behalf of the EU on goods entering the UK destined for EU markets.

Brexiteers reject this, fearing it will mean the UK still following EU rules, and call instead for the so-called “max fac” or maximum facilitation option, which involves using technology and customs procedures to reduce Border checks.

The EU’s lead negotiator, Michel Barnier, has already rejected both approaches, as initially outlined anyway and repeated this week that he felt they were unrealistic.

Today RTÉ reports that May is now considering keeping the whole of the UK aligned with the EU customs union for a period of years after Brexit. Reports in the UK media have floated a similar idea, possibly as a holding position as other future options – such as the “max fac”are worked out.

The trouble for May is that getting cabinet agreement for this will involve facing down the Brexiteer lobby, who will see any extension of customs union membership as a climbdown too far.

For Ireland, UK membership of the customs union for a period beyond the transition – due to end in December 2020 – would remove one of the immediate threats to UK/Irish trade, which is the imposition of tariffs, particularly damaging for the food sector and costly customs procedures.

It would remove one reason for Border controls after Brexit on the island of Ireland, but would not solve the problem. As well as the same customs regime, free trade across the Border requires the North - or the UK as a whole – to continue to abide by many of the rules and regulations of the EU single market. Other checks would be needed in areas like food safety.

This is why the so-called backstop in the withdrawal agreement, central to the discussions ahead of the June summit, refers to the North maintaining continued full alignment with the rules of the single market and customs union after Brexit, unless another solution emerges in the talks. Any proposal which involves effectively delaying a decision may also be rejected by Europe, with many big capitals seeking clarity before the current EU budget runs out in December 2020.

The trouble now is that the UK is moving to try to amend its initial unsatisfactory solutions in what would be an intensely complicated technical exercise, never mind the political calculus in London. And remember that the EU side will continue to insist that the UK cannot pick the parts of the EU regime that it wants and abandon the rest. The “integrity” of the single market is a huge issue for the big EU states.

It was clear from day one that once the UK leaves the EU trading bloc – the single market and customs union – there was no easy solution. Whether enough progress in reassembling Humpty Dumpty can be made to allow the EU summit to avoid a collapse in the Brexit talks is still very much in the balance.