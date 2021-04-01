Savings, low interest rates and vaccines: Five reasons the Irish economy can rebound

The economy has taken a severe hit from the lengthy lockdown now underway. But there is hope for a gradual reopening moving into the summer. It will be a difficult upward climb for the sectors hit by lockdown, but there are some reasons for optimism too. Here are five of them.

1. The vaccines are coming

As the vaccine programme proceeds, some tipping points should be reached where first deaths and then hospitalisation and cases fall. The Government is underplaying the potential vaccination numbers – it appears. In turn as the tipping points are reached, reopening can happen.