Roscommon council prominent in €13m Revenue tax defaulters list

Roscommon County Council has made a settlement of €456,000 with the Revenue Commissioners for the undeclaration of VAT, according to the latest tax defaulters list published this afternoon.

It shows that the local authority for Roscommon was found to have underdeclared VAT by more than €340,000 after an audit. Its settlement also included more than €100,000 in penalties. The council has not yet responded to queries about how an arm of local government ended up underdeclaring taxes to the State.

The list to the end of September provides details of 65 taxpayers who have made settlements with the Revenue totalling almost €13 million.

The largest single settlement was paid by the Westenra Arms Hotel in Monaghan, whose directors include the well-known GAA manager Seamus “Banty” McEnaney. The hotel was hit with a bill for more than €2.5 million for the under declaration of PAYE, PRSI, Universal Social Charge and VAT. It included almost €1 million in penalties.

Mr McEnaney, who currently manages the Monaghan minor football team, previously managed the senior teams of Monaghan, Wexford and Meath. The hotel is majority owned by members of Mr McEnaney’s extended family.

Companies linked to the food and drink and hospitality industries were prominent among those who made the largest settlements. Dublin Keg Distributors, a company owned by the Coman family of Rathgar publicans, made a settlement of more than €380,000.

Health foods distributor, Independent Irish Health Foods, received a bill for €846,000. Hostel and bed & breakfast operator Michael Grath, of Knocknacarra in Galway, received a bill for €707,000, whilee the company behind the Weighbridge Inn pub in Portarlington, Laois, made a settlement of €473,000.