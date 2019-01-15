Rising rents drive Irish inflation to 0.7% in December

The rising cost of housing kept Irish inflation in positive territory last month. The latest Consumer Price Index shows that prices nationally rose by 0.7 per cent in the 12 months to December, marginally higher than the previous month.

The main driver was an increase in the costs of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, which rose by 4.6 per cent in annual terms. This was mainly due to higher rents, which were 6.4 per cent higher alongside increases in the price of electricity, home heating oil and gas.

The cost of alcohol and tobacco products also rose, by 2.8 per cent, as did restaurant and hotel prices, which were 2.1 per cent higher. In contrast, the price of household furnishings and equipment fell by 3.5 per cent.

Inflationary pressure in the Irish economy has remained weak for several years on foot of lower oil prices internationally.

Euro zone inflation rose to 2.1 per cent in September on back of rising energy and food costs. However, excluding the cost of food and energy, the rate fell to 1.1 per cent from 1.2 per cent the previous month.

The European Central Bank (ECB) ended its €2.6 trillion crisis-era asset purchase scheme last month, but has said it will keep interest rates at record lows at least through the summer to support the economy and inflation.

ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said this week there was no rush to detail further steps towards normalisation than those the ECB has already outlined, which also include plans to gradually reduce its stock of assets after the first rate hike.