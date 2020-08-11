Revised help-to-buy scheme for first-time buyers open for applications

The expanded help-to-buy scheme, intended to assist first-time buyers to get on the property ladder, has opened for applications.

The incentive scheme, announced in the €7 billion stimulus plan late last month, allows first-time buyers purchasing a newly-built home – or building one themselves – to claim back up to €30,000 in income tax paid and DIRT on bank deposit interest over the last four years.

This marks a substantial increase on the previous rules that enabled home buyers to claim back a maximum of €20,000.

In addition, the enhanced relief sees a doubling of the amount of the purchase price that the scheme covers. This means purchasers can now claim up to 10 per cent of the cost of a home priced up to €300,000, and €30,000 on more expensive properties up to a maximum value of €500,000.

First-time buyers eligible for the scheme can now make applications through Revenue’s online service.

Buyers who signed a contract for the purchase of a new house, or who drew down the first tranche of their mortgage in the case of a self-build, prior to July 23rd, will not satisfy the requirements of the enhanced scheme, but may still apply for the original relief, Revenue said.

In addition, buyers who have already submitted an application under the original scheme but who satisfy the requirements of the enhanced relief may cancel their original application and reapply for the new scheme.

Recent figures show that more than 40 per cent of the first-time buyers who availed of the original help-to-buy scheme already had the necessary depost to secure a mortgage.

It was also recently revealed that less than half the applications for the scheme never make it to the claim stage.

The scheme’s primary aim was to stimulate the supply of more affordable homes within a certain price range, and assist first-time buyers in getting a deposit. However, critics maintain it disproportionately benefits households at the higher end of the income distribution, and supports high prices.