Revenues and profits speed ahead at Dublln Port Tunnel company

A surge in the traffic numbers using the Dublin Port Tunnel last year contributed to pre-tax profits at the company that operates and maintains the road increasing by 2.4 per cent to €1.88 million.

Accounts show that the French-owned Egis Road & Tunnel Operation Ireland Ltd recorded a 15.5 per cent rise in revenue to €17.3 million. It posted a post-tax profit of €1.64 million after paying €240,000 in corporation tax.

Egis Road & Tunnel Operation Ireland Ltd operates the tunnel for Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TI I ). Total toll income last year was €21 million - an increase of 12 per cent on 2017.

According to TII the increase was “primarily due to an increase in traffic”. Total traffic at the Port Tunnel was about 8.4 million trips, which was an increase of 6 per on 2017. The average daily traffic last year was 23,046 vehicles.

Along with managing the Dublin Port Tunnel, Egis Road & Tunnel Operation Ireland Ltd also manages the non-tolled Jack Lynch tunnel in Cork and the Motorway Traffic Control Centre.

Numbers employed by Egis last year increased by four to 106 with staff costs climbing from €5.2 million to €5.4 million.

At the end of December 2018, the company had €4.3 million in accumulated profits. Its cash pile totalled €8.5 million.