Revenue sends nearly a million property tax compliance letters

Revenue has sent nearly a million letters to homeowners over the past three years querying their local property tax valuations.

To date, however, only 12,500 homeowners, including 1,500 last year, have revised their initial valuations as a result, or had them revised.

In many cases, this was done before putting a home on the market. If a taxpayer sells their property at substantially above the rateable value they put on it back in May 2103 when the tax was introduced, they must get clearance form the Revenue. The threshold is 50 per cent above the rateable valuation outside Dublin and 80 per cent in the capital.

The Revenue’s compliance programme has been targeting those who assessed the price of their property at a far lower level than guide values issued when the tax was introduced in May 2013.

“The compliance programme considers all risk, including comparative valuations of similar properties,” a Revenue spokeswoman said.

“Where this analysis identifies unexplained anomalies or ‘outliers’, the property owner may be asked to clarify how the 2013 valuation was arrived at, and to provide supporting documentation,” she said.

The Local Property Tax (LPT) is based on property values from May 2013. Property tax bills will remain frozen until 2019, when the tax is expected to be recalculated based on property prices at that time, although Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has indicated this deadline might be extended on account of the rapid rise in values in some areas.

The Revenue’s latest local property tax statistics, published on Friday, show it collected €477 million in LPT last year, corresponding to a compliance rate of 97 per cent, which is in line with previous years.

During 2017, Revenue said it issued more than 300,000 compliance letters, covering all liabilities for the local property tax and its predecessor, the Household Charge, between 2012 and 2017.

In the “vast majority” of these cases, property owners went on to comply fully with their LPT payment obligations, either on a phased basis or by way of a single payment, it said.

However, in a small number of cases, Revenue said it was left with no alternative other than to deploy debt collection/enforcement measures or other sanctions, to secure payment.

The figures show that 755 cases were referred to the sheriff or external solicitors for collection last year.

Revenue also noted that more than 12,930 tax clearance requests were refused due to LPT non-compliance, of which almost 97 per cent were subsequently granted clearance when payment arrangements were agreed.

The receipts for 2017 included €3 million in arrears from the Household Charge. Some €69 million in Household Charge arrears has been collected since 2013 with Revenue noting that close to 380,000 additional properties have become compliant with this charge during the period.

“There is a continuing high compliance rate for LPT, currently 97 per cent, and the vast majority of property owners fully comply with their payment obligations either in a single payment, or with phased payments,” Revenue’s collector-general Michael Gladney said.

Mr Gladney added that for those who have not already paid, or made arrangements to pay their 2018 LPT liabilities, January 10th was the deadline to pay in full.