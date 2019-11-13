Revenue’s online service back after further techical issues

Technical problems with Revenue’s online services spilled over into Wednesday morning although the system known as ROS is back working again now.

Revenue was yesterday forced to extend its pay-and-file tax deadline until 6pm tonight after its online services failed due to a high level of traffic.

ROS was inaccessible for most of Tuesday with about 3,000 to 4,000 tax returns being filed per hour. Revenue said early on Wednesday that the system was also experiencing some issues this morning however these have since been resolved.

A spokeswoman for the service said it did not expect to extend its pay-and-file tax deadline further.

“We did have some technical issues this morning but we’ve had an update from our technical team and we’re back up with submissions coming through. This is a situation that we’re obviously keeping under review,” she said.

Just over a 1,000 submissions were filed between 8am and 9am on Wednesday with 2,000 returns for the following hour.

“We would expect during peak business hours to receive about 3,000 submissions per hour,” the spokesman said.

The technical issues that began on Tuesday occurred on what is the busiest day of the year for self-assessed and self-employed income taxpayers. While October 31st is the deadline for taxpayers filing paper returns, these days those are in the minority. Most self-assessed taxpayers file online, where they have an extended deadline to November 12th.

According to one tax advisor, the majority of taxpayers file on deadline day because they are raising funds to pay their tax bill or making a final pension contribution in advance of the deadline.

Had Revenue not offered an amnesty, many taxpayers who were unable to file yesterday would have been subject to a 5 per cent surcharge.