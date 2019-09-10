Revenue’s amended tax assesments result in demand for addittional €2.3bn in tax

Amended tax assessments by the Revenue last year resulted in demands an additional €2.35 billion in tax.

According to figures provided by the Minster for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, the additional €2.35 billion came from 915 amended tax assessments in 2018.

The assessments were made by the Revenue’s ‘Large Corporate’ and ‘Large Cases-High Wealth Individuals’ divisions.

In a written Dáil reply to Deputy Michael McGrath, Minister Donohoe stated that a significant portion of the increased liabilities arising from the amended assessments are under appeal to the Tax Appeals Commission.

The original amount of the assessment for the 915 cases in 2018 totalled €4.99 billion and this increased by €2.35 billion to €7.34 billion.

The €2.35 billion in additional tax demanded by the Revenue is a multiple of the additional tax demanded in prior years.

In 2017, Revenue sought an additional €260 million in addition to the original assessment of €2.49 billion and in 2016, Revenue sought an additional €70 million in an amended assessment on the original tax assessment of €1.8 billion concerning 458 cases.

The figures show that between 2015 and 2018, Revenue sought an additional €2.91 billion with the bulk of the additional amount- €2.35 billion - demanded in 2018.

The total amount demanded by Revenue concerning the 2,374 cases increased by €2.91 billion to €13.69 billion during the four year period.

The €7.34bn liability from the two divisions in 2018 represents more than half of the €13.69 billion liability since 2015.