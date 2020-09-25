Revenue pays out over €12.1m in ‘sweepback payments’ under EWSS

More than €12.1 million in so-called “sweepback payments” have been made by Revenue in the past week on behalf of almost 2,700 employers for over 15,000 employees under the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS), new figures show.

The scheme, which came into effect On September 1st, replaced the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS), introduced earlier this year to support companies struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sweepback payments allow employers to make backdated claims to the start of July for newly hired employees who were ineligible for the TWSS.

Employers wishing to make claims must submit applications via the Revenue Online Service (ROS) before October 14th.

Orla Fitzpatrick, head of Revenue’s medium enterprises division, said more than 36,700 employers are not registered for the new subsidy scheme. She warned that as applications for EWSS cannot be backdated, it is essential that employers register for the scheme as early as possible.

Revenue says that for small business owners to be eligible for the scheme, proprietary directors must be on the company payroll and must have been paid wages over the year to the end of June. In addition, their company must meet the necessary criteria, which includes having a tax clearance certificate and be facing a 30 per cent slide in business compared to last year.

Also, where a person is a proprietary director of two or more businesses, they can make a claim under only one of them.

Revenue also said on Friday it is to make a preliminary end of year statement available to all employees in January who were in receipt of the TWSS or the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) during 2020.

The statement will show the amount of payments employees have received and also provide a preliminary calculation of their income tax and universal service charge (USC) position, to show if there are any outstanding liabilities.