Revenue extends deadline for online pay and file taxpayers

Revenue has extended the filing deadline to December 10th for self-assessed taxpayers who file and pay their tax returns online. Those who do not pay use Revenue’s online service must still pay and file by October 31st.

The State’s tax collector had originally set November 12th as the online pay and file deadline, but that has now been extended.

As a result, those who file their self-assessed income tax return for 2019 and make the appropriate payment for preliminary tax in 2020 and any balance due for 2019 have until December 10th to do so.

Additionally, Revenue said it had extended the due date for beneficiaries who received gifts or inheritances with valuation dates in the year to the end of August. Now, those beneficiaries have until December 10th to make their capital acquisitions tax return and the appropriate payment through the Revenue Online Service, or ROS.

Revenue made clear that the relevant return and payment date is no later than October 31st for those who do not pay and file through its online system, and suggested that the most efficient way to pay and file is by using ROS.