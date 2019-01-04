Revenue collects €573m in unpaid tax through audits and enforcement

Revenue collected almost €573 million in tax from audits and enforcement activity last year, figures published on Friday show.

The State’s tax authority issued headline results for 2018 showing that businesses and individuals handed over €54.5 billion in taxes and duties to the exchequer during the year.

Revenue also collected €13.5 billion for other Government departments, agencies and EU member states.

Chairman Niall Cody confirmed that Revenue completed 572,785 audits and “compliance interventions” during the year, which yielded €572.6 million.

Revenue also seized 1,587unlicensed gaming machines, settled 22 tax avoidance cases, generating €5.7 million, and secured 17 criminal convictions for serious evasion and fraud.

“Continued strong levels of timely, voluntary compliance by taxpayers reflect the reality that the vast majority of individuals and businesses pay the right amount of tax, on time,” Mr Cody pointed out.

He also repeated Revenue’s message that businesses and individuals facing difficulty in paying their tax bills should engage early.

Mr Cody noted that 9,088 taxpayers agreed phased payment arrangements covering €93 million in debt with Revenue last year.

“We can, and do, very successfully work with taxpayers who engage early with us to resolve their payments difficulties,” he added.