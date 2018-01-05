Revenue collected €477m in Local Property Tax in 2017

The Revenue collected €477 million in Local Property Tax (LPT) last year, corresponding to a compliance rate of 97 per cent, which is in line with previous years.

This included €3 million in arrears from the Household Charge. Some €69 million in Household Charge arrears has been collected since 2013 with Revenue noting that close to 380,000 additional properties have become compliant with this charge during the period.

To date, more than 12,500 home valuations have been increased, arising from a combination of self-correction and Revenue challenges, with about 1,500 increased during 2017.

The LPT is based on property values from May 2013. Property tax bills will remain frozen until 2019, when the tax is expected to be recalculated based on property prices at that time, although Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has indicated this deadline might be extended.

During 2017, Revenue issued more than 300,000 compliance letters, covering all LPT and Household Charge liabilities for 2012 to 2017 inclusive.

In the “vast majority” of these cases, property owners went on to comply fully with their LPT payment obligations, either on a phased basis or by way of a single payment

“However, a relatively small number of taxpayers chose to remain non-compliant, leaving Revenue with no alternative other than to deploy debt collection/enforcement measures or other sanctions, to secure payment,” it said.

The figures show that 755 cases were referred to the sheriff or external solicitors for collection last year.

Revenue also noted that more than 12,930 tax clearance requests were refused due to LPT non-compliance, of which almost 97 per cent were subsequently granted clearance when payment arrangements were agreed.

Revenue also imposed almost 9,800 income tax and corporation tax surcharges on foot of LPT non-compliance last year.

However, about 70 per cent were subsequently mitigated, when reviews were requested, following discussions between Revenue and the relevant property owners.

“There is a continuing high compliance rate for LPT, currently 97 per cent, and the vast majority of property owners fully comply with their payment obligations either in a single payment, or with phased payments,” Revenue’s collector-general Michael Gladney said.

Mr Gladney added that for those who have not already paid, or made arrangements to pay their 2018 LPT liabilities, January 10th was the deadline to pay in full.