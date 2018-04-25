Revenue audits and compliance measures yielded almost €500m last year

The Revenue Commissioners collected almost €500 million following tax audits and compliance measures last year and is pushing ahead with a major investigation into offshore tax evasion. Revenue collected €84 million under a scheme encouraging people to declare offshore assets in 2017, according to its newly published annual report, and is now undertaking an investigation into those who did not disclose, using “ extensive information” available under new data sharing arrangements with other countries.

The annual report shows that €491.9 million was raised from audit and “compliance intervention” activity last year, compared to €555.6 million in 2016. Total revenue of €196 million resulted from 5,200 tax audits. The rest of the revenue came from so-called risk management interventions – investigations launched where Revenue identified a high chance of evasion – compliance checks and special investigations.

A total of €83.8 million was raised under the foreign income and assets disclosure initiative, which encouraged people to come forward with previously undeclared assets. The Revenue said that these brought total yield from all offshore inquiries in recent years to over €2.9 billion, involving 39,206 cases. Changes in recent legislation mean that taxpayers can no longer make a “ qualifying disclosure” of foreign assets and thus, if such assets are uncovered, now face penalties of up to 100 per cent of the tax evaded, publication in the list of tax defaulters and possible criminal action.

The Revenue received 2,786 disclosures under the foreign income and assets disclosure initiative – the last opportunity to make such a declaration, with the bulk of the assets held in the UK, US, France and Spain. A follow up investigation is no underway to identify those who did not come forward, in co-operation with international tax authorities.

Tax avoidance

Separately, the report also shows the Revenue taking an active approach in challenging tax avoidance, which is where tax legislation is used to try to cut a tax bill. The Revenue is currently challenging 833 avoidance cases. In 2017, 1,352 avoidance cases were settled, 15 of which yielded settlements of €3.8 million.

The annual report says that there has been a 13 per cent reduction in the tax debt classified as “ available for collection” to €958 million last year. The Revenue collected €21.2.4 million in over 37,000 debt enforcement cases. Revenue chairman Niall Cody said that those who do not engage or do not pay are met with “determined enforcement and collection action.”

Mr Cody confirmed that self-assessed taxpayers filing online will have an additional two weeks to file their tax returns this year, following a deadline extension to November 14th from the Revenue Commissioners. The pay and file deadline for paper returns is again October 31st.

Overall the Revenue collected €50.76 billion in tax last year, €2.8 billion more than in 2016.