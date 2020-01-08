Retail sales show 1.4% annual rise in November

Retail sales rose 1.4 per cent in November as shoppers prepared for Christmas, increasing their spending in supermarkets and on hardware.

But department stores took a hit as the value of retail sales feel by more than 9 per cent , and the volume declined by 6.5 per cent year on year. The motor trade also saw a decline of 0.5 per cent on an annual basis, although value climbed 0.6 per cent compared with 2018 figures.

Sales were weaker than expected in the run up to the Christmas period. However, the period excludes the “black Friday” sales that have taken hold in recent years; in 2018, the event occurred earlier in the month and so fell within the sales period under review.

On a monthly basis, retail sales saw a 3.3 per cent increase in volume in November, with the motor trade acting as a drag on figures. When that was excluded, retail sales grew 1.2 per cent month on month, and 1.9 per cent compared with November 2018.

The largest declines in monthly volumes were seen in pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetics, with sales declining 9 per cent compared with October. Food, drink and tobacco fell by 6.5 per cent over the month, while bars saw an increase of 2.1 per cent in volume.

In value terms, November’s retail sales rose marginally year on year, gaining 0.1 per cent compared with 2018. Month on month, value was down 2.7 per cent, although excluding the motor trade softened this decline to 1.5 per cent. Annually, the decline was 0.5 per cent.

“Retail sales continue to remain erratic on a monthly basis and are still swinging back and forth, but the underlying trend is positive. Even with the fluctuation in consumer sentiment, overall personal spending has been positive in the past few years, boosted by the increase in the numbers employed in the country,” said economist Alan McQuaid. “This is despite the fact that the weakness in sterling since the June 2016 Brexit referendum has enticed some shoppers to spend in Northern Ireland. What happens on the currency and Brexit fronts will be important factors in determining consumer spending patterns in the Republic over the next 12 to 18 months, but I am still expecting to see overall positive personal consumption increases in the Irish economy in 2020 as things currently stand.”