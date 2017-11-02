Republicans aim to slash corporate tax rate to 20% in reform

Republicans have unveiled plans to slash the corporate tax rate to 20 per cent while maintaining the top rate for the richest Americans as part of a sweeping tax overhaul, as they seek a first major legislative victory for President Donald Trump.

The White House is pinning its hopes on tax reform as the best hope for retaining Republican control of Congress next year amid the turbulence of the Trump presidency.

The plan, summarised in a document from House Republicans, delivers on their pledge to slash the corporate rate from its current 35 per cent, but contains mixed results for wealthy Americans.

Republican leaders on Thursday began the fraught task of selling it to their members before unveiling their proposed legislation in full ahead of a vote in the House of Representatives scheduled for next week.

The proposal risked a backlash from multinationals by proposing to tax existing offshore cash piles at 12 per cent - a rate higher than any proposed by Republicans in the past year.

While the party is in principle ending the US’s taxation of American companies’ future foreign earnings, tax writers proposed measures that would result in a 10 per cent tax on some foreign profits - a level likely to provoke corporate resistance.

The plan maintains the highest personal tax rate of 39.6 per cent, but it will kick in at a higher income level.

The cherished ability to deduct mortgage interest costs from taxable income is also curtailed, with Republicans proposing to make it available only for new home purchases under $500,000.

The news sent shares in the country’s largest homebuilders lower.

Toll Brothers fell 6.3 per cent to $43.74, while Lennar, which this week agreed to buy smaller rival CalAtlantic for $5.7bn, was down 2.3 per cent to $55.66. DR Horton shed 1.4 per cent to $44.11 and KB Home shed 3.3 per cent to $26.64.

The party’s House tax writers largely stuck with an equally controversial proposal to limit the ability to deduct state taxes paid from their federal taxes, saying that people would still be allowed to write off state property taxes up to $10,000.

Kevin Brady, chairman of the ways and means committee, appeared to back down entirely, however, on a plan to limit tax-free contributions to retirement savings accounts.

For business, the proposal reins in companies’ ability to deduct debt interest payments from their tax bills - a break that is vital to sectors including real estate and private equity - but seeks to maintain the benefit for small companies.

While the rate for large corporations would drop to 20 per cent, businesses structured as so-called pass through entities - which are mostly small companies but include larger partnerships such as law firms - would get a new rate of 25 per cent.

Pass through entities currently pay the same rates as individuals and Republicans said they would establish “strong safeguards” to stop individuals from gaming the system.

Grover Norquist, an influential conservative advocate for lower taxes, said: “The tax reform bill is a tax cut and a jobs bill. Growth. Growth. Growth. Long overdue. Great news for taxpayers and those left behind by eight years of slow growth under Obama.”

But Charles Schumer, the Democratic Senate Minority Leader, attacked the bill, singling out the partial elimination of the state and local tax deduction, which he said would hurt many of his New York constituents.

“What we are seeing today is a plan that exacerbates the unfairness and inequality in our tax code,” Mr Schumer said on the Senate floor.

The bill emerged from tense negotiations among Republicans as the party struggled to find ways to pay for tax cuts and limit a resulting increase in the deficit to $1.5tn - a threshold below which they can pass a bill without Democratic votes.

Its release foreshadows a high-stakes phase of horse-trading and furious corporate lobbying on Capitol Hill. If the bill passes the House it will head to the Senate where multiple competing interests mean it is likely to face a rougher ride.

Congressman Tom Reed, a Republican from New York, called the 400-page tax reform bill “a big win”.

“We’ve been working for this on the committee for seven years now,” he told MSNBC. “This is a great victory for people back home.”

