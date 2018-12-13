Rent and electricity price rises push up cost of living in November

Consumer prices rose 0.6 per cent in the year to November, as rents edged higher and the price of home heating and electricity increased.

Housing, water, electricity, gas an other fuels rose 5.1 per cent over the 12 months, with alcohol and tobacco up 3.1 per cent due to an increase in excise duty. restaurants and hotels saw their average prices climb 1.9 per cent, fuelled by higher alcohol prices, while education prices edged up 1.7 per cent.

On the other end of the scale, furnishings and household equipment fell 4.1 per cent, with lower health and car insurance premiums contributing to a 2.5 per cent decline in the miscellaneous category.

The price of food an non-alcoholic drinks fell 2 per cent over the year, with the cost of meat, bread and cereals, sugar jam and chocolate all declining

On a monthly basis, prices fell 0.5 per cent compared with October, picking up pace from the previous year, when prices were 0.2 per cent lower . Transport costs were down 1.8 per cent as costs for air fares and cars fell, with restaurants and hotels falling 0.9 per cent on cheaper accommodation. Clothing and footwear rose 1.5 per cent as prices recovered from sales, and health costs were up 0.3 per cent in the month.

Prices measured by the EU Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices increased by 0.8 per cent compared with November 2017, and fell 0.4 per cent in the month.