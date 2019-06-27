Red faces for Donohoe and Makhlouf over ‘hacking’ report

The controversy surrounding Gabriel Makhlouf, the man appointed as the next governor of the Central Bank is an embarrassment for Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.

Having passed over domestic candidates for the job, the Government – on the recommendation of its interview panel – appointed a candidate working on the other side of the world who, while he has extensive management and financial policy experience, has never been a central banker.

Now some criticisms have been made of Makhlouf in an official report into how he handled the leak of information on the New Zealand budget last year.

In responding, Donohoe has focused on the main findings of the report, which was that that Makhlouf acted in good faith and did not show any political bias. Had the findings been otherwise on either of these counts, Donohoe would have been really left in a bind.

As it is, Makhlouf is criticised for his response to and portrayal of the crisis and for portraying it as a “hack” when it was really a systems weakness.

Reading the report, Makhlouf clearly made a couple of wrong calls and, like many a senior public servant in a similar situation, seemed too eager to deflect the blame and not focus on the failures for which he was ultimately responsible.

As these things go, it appears to be a misjudgment in framing a public response, as opposed to anything more serious. The deputy state service commissioner, who conducted the report, merely recommended that its conclusions be “noted”.

The intriguing question remains: would Makhlouf have got the Irish Central Bank job if the controversy had happened before the interviews, as opposed to after?

Budget leak

The controversy in New Zealand related to the emergence in the public domain – courtesy of the main opposition party – of snippets of information about the budget, ahead of its publication last September.

Makhlouf heads the treasury department – the New Zealand department of finance – and it had loaded information in advance of the budget onto a server which it did not believe was accessible. It turned out that bits of it could be accessed, if the correct search terms were entered into the treasury website, and – after 2,000 searches and putting the pieces together, someone did just that.

The problems for Makhlouf started when he alleged his department had been “deliberately and systematically hacked”.

The inquiry found that Makhlouf acted in good faith and in a politically neutral manner – the latter being important as the opposition National Party had claimed otherwise. It also found his statements were reasonable, with a few exceptions – notably his use of the phrase “deliberately and systematically hacked”. In a radio interview, he also referred to someone taking advantage of a faulty “ bolt” and, in a later statement, the treasury put too much emphasis on the person who had accessed the information, as opposed to its own failings.

Makhlouf disagreed with the conclusions that he had acted unreasonably in these cases.

It is clear reading the report that Makhlouf felt the person who accessed the information acted unreasonably and without account to budget secrecy. However, as the report points out, obligations to budget secrecy extend to ministers and public servants only.

If a similar situation occurred here, you can be sure that every journalist and opposition politician in the land would be undertaking searches to try to find out information in advance. If this can be done legally, it is surely fair game.

The wider reaction here will be interesting to watch. Good judgement is clearly vital for a central bank, though we need to keep what happened here in context. Makhlouf was found to have responded unreasonably in the way he portrayed what happened on one occasion to the media and public. Someone heading for the New Zealand treasury will have made many vastly more important decisions with real impacts on people’s lives – via policy advice to ministers, managing a vital department and so on.

Clearly in appointing him to head the central bank, the interview panel, the Minister and the Government felt his overall record in these areas was good and left him the best qualified. Among those losing out were Sharon Donnery, the current deputy governor (now acting governor ahead of Makhlouf’s arrival) and some senior Irish public servants working here and overseas.

New governor’s CV

The strength of Makhlouf’s CV was his wide administrative and management experience and his knowledge of government economic policy. His weakness was his lack of direct central banking experience, which is important as the central bank’s key job is regulating the financial sector here.

One of Makhlouf’s key jobs on his arrival will be to ensure that he holds on to the regulatory expertise in the bank. He will also have to show his independence – from the Government who appointed him and from Minister Donohoe and his department.

Any perception that we are slipping back to the old days of a weak Central Bank, or one too ready to do the bidding of the government of the day, or the Department of Finance would be hugely damaging. There are tensions – for example in relation to the mortgage borrowing rules – and the new governor must clearly demonstrate the the Central Bank will continue to call the shots in its area of competence as it sees fit.

One other point should be made. A report was conducted by a state agency in New Zealand on the actions of a public servant quickly and clearly. All sides had their say and the results were published. That would never happen here.