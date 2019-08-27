Record employment with 2.3m people at work in Irish economy

The Republic’s booming economy is continuing attract an influx of foreign workers, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The agency’s latest population statistics show that, of the 88,600 people who migrated here in the 12 months to April, two-thirds (61,700) were foreign nationals. The remainder were Irish nationals returning from abroad.

The CSO also released its latest Labour Force Survey – the official data source for employment – which shows that a record 2.3 million people were employed in the Irish economy in the second quarter of 2019.

The annual increase in employment in the three months to the end of June was 45,000 or 2 per cent. That represents a slight moderation on the growth rates seen in previous quarters. Nonetheless, it was the 28th consecutive quarter of employment growth since 2012, reflecting a remarkable turnaround in the State’s labour market since the low point of the crash.

While employment of Irish nationals grew by 1.6 per cent on an annual basis in the second quarter, employment among foreign nationals increased by 3.9 per cent. Foreign nationals now comprise a record 16.7 per cent of the workforce in the State.

The latest figures show employment increased in 11 of the 14 economic sectors with transport and storage, and education, exhibiting the biggest quarterly increases.

Unemployment fell by 13,600 (9.4 per cent) in the year to the end of the second quarter.

However the headline rate of unemployment was revised up to 5.2 per cent, which is significantly higher than the 4.4 per cent rate detailed in the CSO’s latest monthly numbers.

The CSO has made several high-profile revisions to the State’s jobless rate. The agency’s Edel Flannery acknowledged the revisions to unemployment were not ideal but insisted the agency was constrained by methodology.

Nonetheless the figures point to a strong level of job creation and a corresponding slide in unemployment.

Despite the recovery in employment, the labour force participation rate is still below the rate achieved at the height of the boom in 2007 and actually fell by 0.2 per cent to 62.1 per cent in the year to end-June 2019.