Record €1.08bn EIB financing for Irish organisations in 2019

The European Investment Bank Group invested a record €1.08 billion in the Republic last year, with the finance covering social, infrastructure and business projects.

There were 13 new investments in housing, transport, education, agribusiness, climate action and regional development in 2019 from the group which includes the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund.

Commitments made last year bring total EIB financing in the Republic since it joined in 1973 to €19 billion.

The project which received the largest financing package last year was Dublin Airport’s resilience upgrade which got €350 million. A social and affordable housing project received €200 million and one private sector company that received funding was the Carbery Group which won a package of €35 million for its investment programme.

Impact

“For the EIB what is even more important than the business volumes has been the impact: a cleaner environment; more and better social housing; small businesses better prepared for Brexit; and Irish-owned and managed exporters driving economic growth and job creation,” said EIB vice president Andrew McDowell.

The EIB last year also signed a €40 million loan to An Post to roll out electric delivery vehicles and agreed a €35 million package with Cork County Council to accelerate investment to expand sustainable transport, improve flood protection and upgrade community facilities.

“Last year’s record EIB financing for Irish projects reflects the close relationship across government, business and private sector partners that has enabled high-impact projects to be supported,” said the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.