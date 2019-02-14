Public sector pay is returning to Celtic Tiger levels: is this dangerous?
Smart Money: pay restoration in focus again after wage deal used to settles nurses’ dispute
INMO members on the picket line outside St. James’s Hospital in Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
Members of the TUI and the ASTI picketing Rosmini Community College on Grace Park Road during the teachers strike in 2014 .Photograph: Cyril Byrne
The nurses’ pay dispute has focused attention again on the unwinding of public sector pay cuts introduced during the economic crisis.
While much of this process is now complete there are wider issues than just rates of pay.