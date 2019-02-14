The nurses pay dispute has focused again on the argument of restoration – unwinding the pay cuts introduced during the crisis. A lot of this process is now complete. But the issues are also wider than this. What about public sector numbers – a crucial part of the workforce arithmetic for employer and employee alike? How about newly recruited public sector employees? And is the drive back to 2008 levels leaving the exchequer finances exposed?

1. What is the bigger picture here on pay and numbers?

Public sector numbers – and particularly pay – ballooned in the run-up to the crisis. with the public pay bill doubling between 2000 and 2008. This was followed by a sharp cut in numbers, pay reductions averaging 6.5 per cent and pension measures during the crisis. A period of growth subsequently followed, first in numbers and then in pay as well. Where has this left us?