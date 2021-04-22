Property transactions jump 12% to €4.2bn as market defies pandemic slowdown

The value of residential property transactions rose by 12 per cent to €4.2 billion in the first quarter of 2021 as the market continued to shrug off the impact of the pandemic, according to Davy Stockbroker.

While the official Residential Property Price Index for March, which includes transactions data for the first quarter, has not yet been published, Davy made its calculation using data from the the Property Services Regulatory Authority (PSRA).

“Estate agents have clearly adapted to the third lockdown, maintaining activity levels despite restrictions on viewings and travel, via virtual viewings and other initiatives,” Davy chief economist Conall MacCoille said.

He said Davy was forecasting prices to rise by about 3 per cent this year and mortgage lending to be in region of €9.5 billion, up from €8.4 billion last year.

Mr MacCoille said the key factor driving price growth was the dearth of supply.

Lowest level

According to data taken from property websites Daft and MyHome.ie, there were just 15,500 second-hand properties listed for sale in January this year, the lowest level recorded in 10 years.

Mr MacCoille also highlighted the hiatus in construction over the first three months of the year, which is likely to curtail the supply of new homes to the market.

Mortgage lending had also been less badly affected than analysts had forecast at the outset of the pandemic, he said.