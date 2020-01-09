Property tax is due to change in 2021 – but will it cost you more?
Smart Money: Why the property tax is a key factor in election timing
Property tax is due to change in 2021.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin are meeting on Thursday to discuss the general election date.
As part of any deal to extent the current term, Varadkar is seeking agreement from Martin on reform of the local property tax. This looks unlikely, as any likely change will lead to some householders paying more next year.