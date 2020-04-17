Property prices up 1% but marginal decline in Dublin

Residential property prices rose by 1 per cent nationally in the 12 months to February, new figures show.

This compares to a 1.1 per cent increase in the year to January and a 4.3 per cent rise in the twelve months to February 2019.

New data from the Central Statistics Office reveal residential prices fell by 0.1 per cent in Dublin in the year to February. House prices were unchanged while apartments rose by 0.8 per cent.

The highest house price growth in the capital was recorded in Fingal, up 3.4 per cent. The lowest was Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown, where prices declined 2.9 per cent.

Property prices outside Dublin were 2.4 per cent higher over the 12 months with houses up 2.5 per cent and apartments rising 0.5 per cent.

Prices nationally have increased by 83.1 per cent from their trough in early 2013 but are still 17.9 per cent lower than their peak in 2007.

In Dublin, property prices are 22.1 per cent lower than their peak but up 93 per cent from their weakest point. Outside the capital, prices are 21.1 per cent lower than their 2007 high but have risen 81.5 per cent versus the trough.