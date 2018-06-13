Property prices rose by 13% in year to April

Residential property prices rose by 13 per cent in the year to April, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO). This is the fastest pace of growth in three years. It compares with an increase of 12.6 per cent in the year to March and an increase of 9.5 per cent in the twelve months to April 2017.

Prices in Dublin increased by 12.5 per cent, with house prices rising by 11.7 per cent and apartments by 15.9 per cent in the same period.

The highest house price growth was in Dublin city, at 14.9 per cent. The lowest growth was in south Dublin, where house prices increased by 6.9 per cent.

Residential property prices in the rest of the State were 13.6 per higher in the year to April. House prices outside the capital rose by 12.9 per cent over the period.

The Mid-West region showed the greatest price growth, with house prices increasing 18.7 per cent. The Border region showed the weakest price growth, with house prices rising 9.3 per cent.

Apartment prices in the rest of the Republic increased by 17.8 per cent in the same period.

Still off peak

The CSO said the national index is 21.1 per cent lower than its highest level in 2007. Dublin residential property prices are 23.3 per cent lower than their February 2007 peak, while prices in the rest of the State are 26.1 per cent lower than their May 2007 peak.

Since early 2013, prices nationally have increased by 76 per cent. Dublin residential property prices have increased 90.1 per cent from their February 2012 low while prices in the rest of the State are 69.9 per cent higher than in May 2013.