Property price inflation slows to under 3% as market continues to cool

The slowdown in property prices is continuing with the latest figures showing annual inflation was just 2.8 per cent in May, down from 12.4 per cent 12 months ago.

The annual price rise in Dublin, where supply pressures are most acute, was 0.6 per cent.

The highest house price growth in the capital was in South Dublin at 4 per cent, while Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown, conversely, saw a decline of 2.6 per cent.

Residential property prices in Ireland excluding Dublin were 5.1 per cent higher in the year to May. The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in property prices was the Border at 15.2 per cent, while the smallest rise was recorded in the Mid-East at 0.5 per cent.

Property prices nationally have increased by 82.6 per cent from their trough in early 2013. Dublin residential property prices have risen 93.4 per cent from their February 2012 low, whilst residential property prices in the rest of the State are 79.9 per cent higher than at the trough, which was in May 2013.