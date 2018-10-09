Property price inflation moderates to 8.6% in August

Annual house price inflation eased to 8.6 per cent in August, down from 10 per cent the previous month, according to the latest official figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This was the lowest level of inflation recorded in nearly two years and is consistent with other measures indicating a gradual slowdown in price growth.

In Dublin, where housing demand is greatest, annual price growth was recorded at 6.1 per cent, down from 7.4 per cent the previous month.

The highest house price growth was in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, at 9 per cent . In contrast, the lowest growth was in South Dublin, where house prices increased 5 per cent.

The figures show the median price paid for a residential property in the current market was €240,000. Dublin was the region with the highest median price (€363,000), while Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest median price (€525,000) of the four Dublin administrative areas.

Outside Dublin, the Border was the region with the lowest median price for a dwelling (€120,000).

The figures, which also breakdown prices by Eircode, show the most expensive Eircode area to purchases a house was D04 ‘Dublin 4’, whith a mean price of €803,263. The second most expensive Eircode area was D06 ‘Dublin 6’, where the mean price was €752,140. The least expensive Eircode area within Dublin was D10 ‘Dublin 10’, with a mean price of €224,926.

Since early 2013, prices nationally have increased by 81.1 per cent while Dublin prices are up by 94.5 per cent from their February 2012 low.

Prices outside the capital have been slower to recover but are still 76 per cent higher than their trough in May 2013.