Property price growth slowed in May as transactions plunged

Residential property prices rose 0.3 per cent across the State in the 12 months to the end of May while prices in Dublin were unchanged, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The data shows that growth in property prices is continuing to slow down. In the year to April, prices rose 0.7 per cent.

Dublin saw significant growth in certain areas and declines in others. In Fingal, prices rose 2.2 per cent while south Dublin saw prices decline 1.3 per cent.

Outside of Dublin, the region with the largest rise in house prices was the south-west, with a 4.3 per cent gain, while prices in the south-east fell 0.8 per cent.

While home prices have rebounded substantially from their post-financial crisis lows, they still remain 18.1 per cent off the peak in 2007 with prices in Dublin more than 22 per cent lower.

The Government-imposed lockdown clearly had an effect on home sales, with just 1,937 purchases filed with Revenue in May, a 46 per cent fall on the same month last year and a 17.6 per cent fall compared to April. The total value of transactions filed in May was €535 million.

Existing dwellings accounted for 1,701 of the purchases filed in May, a fall of almost 42 per cent, while the remainder were new homes, a 65 per cent fall compared to May 2019.

First-time buyers

In the five months to the end of May, almost a third of the 43,127 property purchases were made by first-time buyer owner occupiers while movers accounted for 53 per cent.

The median price of homes in the State was €260,000 in the 12 months to May while Dublin had the highest median price of €370,001. Within Dublin, the highest median price of €525,000 was in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown while the lowest was in south Dublin at €347,500.

Outside Dublin, the highest median prices were in Wicklow (€330,392) and Kildare (€310,000), while the lowest price was €105,000 in Leitrim.

By eircode, Blackrock in Co Dublin had the highest median price for a residential home at €615,000 while the least expensive eircode was Castlerea in Co Roscommon where the median price of a home was €79,000.