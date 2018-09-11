Property price growth moderates to 10.4% in year to July

Property price growth continued to moderate in July, as prices across the country rose by 10.4 per cent on an annual basis, compared with 11.9 per cent in the year to June. This is the slowest pace of growth reported since April 2017, while house prices in south Dublin are now growing at the slowest rate in the country.

According to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) published on Tuesday, prices across the country rose by 10.4 per cent in the year to July. This compares with an increase of 11.9 per cent in the year to June and an increase of 11.6 per cent in the twelve months to July 2017. The median price paid by was € 240,000 in July.

In Dublin, prices were up by 7.2 per cent in the year to July, although house prices rose by 6.5 per cent, while apartments soared by 11 per cent in the same period.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, which is also the most expensive location covered by the CSO figures, saw the highest price growth in the year to July, with prices up by 9.8 per cent. In contrast, the lowest growth was in south Dublin, where house prices increased 5.2 per cent.

The median price for Dublin was €360,000 in the year to July, while Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest median price at €527,000, compared with € 320,000 for both Fingal and south Dublin.

The latest advances means that since early 2013, prices nationally have increased by 81.3 per cent, while Dublin prices are up by 93.8 per cent from their February 2012 low, and residential property prices in the rest of Ireland are 76.9 per cent higher than the trough, which was in May 2013. Prices in Dublin are now back at July 2005 figures, and figures across the country at August 2005 levels.

National prices

Price growth outside of Dublin continues to out-strip growth in Dublin, up by 13.7 per cent in the year to July, with the mid-west region, covering Limerick, showing the greatest growth, with prices up by 23.7 per cent. The border region was the area of the lowest price growth, with house prices up by 6 per cent.

The latest figures means that property prices are now inching closer to peak prices, but still remain some way away. On a national basis, the index is 18.8 per cent lower than its highest level in 2007, while in Dublin, property prices are 21.8 per cent lower than their February 2007 peak. Across the rest of the state, prices are 23.1 per cent lower than their May 2007 peak.

The figures also show that sales figures for the month are climbing, up by 5.8 per cent to 4,104 on July 2017, largely on the back of the sale of new homes. These increased by 30.4 per cent, while second home sales rose by just 1.1 per cent.

Outlook

Conall MacCoille, economist with Davy Stockbrokers, says that the slowdown in price inflation is arising because “stretched affordability and the Central Bank loan-to-income rules are preventing home buyers from taking on too much leverage”.

He said that the latest figures “should help allay fears of a deeper slowdown, particularly in the capital, Dublin”, adding that he expects price inflation to slow to 8 per cent nationally by year end, and by about 5-6 per cent in Dublin.