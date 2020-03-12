Property price growth accelerates again

Property prices nationally rose at a rate of 1.8 per cent in the 12 months to the end of January, according to the latest official figures.

This represents a pick-up on the 0.5 per cent growth rate recorded in December and a reversal of slowdown witnessed for most of last year.

In Dublin, prices, which had been falling, also bounced back into positive territory, rising by 0.5 per cent in the year to January.

A general slowdown in the market last year had been linked to the pick-up in supply and constraints on affordability.

The latest Residential Property Price Index shows the typical cost or median price paid for a home in the Republic was €260,000.

The figures show the median price of a home in Dublin was €370,000. Within the Dublin region, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest median price (€525,000), while South Dublin had the lowest (€345,000).

Property prices nationally have increased by 84.7 per cent from their trough in early 2013. Dublin residential property prices have risen 94.7 per cent from their February 2012 low, while residential property prices in the rest of the State are 82.7 per cent higher than in May 2013.