Project Management Institute Ireland crowns award winners

The Ireland chapter of the Project Management Institute (PMI) has named Terence O’Donnell as its distinguished contributor to project management in 2017 for his “career achievements” across the education and consulting successes in the field.

At the inaugural project awards Sonalake won SME project of the year for its work on the automation of fibre services while Three Ireland won the award for ‘project management for social good’ for its charity partner e-mentoring system. The project professional of the year was named as Derek Tierney from the Department of Finance.

Public sector project of the year went to Irish water parent Ervia for its Limerick gasworks remediation project while the Royal College of Surgeons won private sector project of the year for their national training programme for emergency medicine. Project management office of the year went to Prudential Financial subsidiary, Pramerica.

“The National Project Awards celebrate the very best of project management across the country. The calibre of entries for our inaugural awards was excellent and reinforces the extraordinary talent there is within the industry,” said Niall Murphy, president of the PMI Ireland chapter.

Darren D’Arcy, PwC director for portfolio and programme management in Ireland said: “The calibre of the National Project Awards winners is a testament to the excellence within the project management discipline. Excellent project management skills result in more successful projects, reduce complexity, take out risk, improve outcomes and are critical to maintaining Ireland’s competitiveness.”

Across Ireland there are over 50,000 people employed in project management with membership of the PMI Ireland chapter up to over 1,300 members.