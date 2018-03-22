Problems measuring economic growth; digital tax backlash; and the Facebook scandal

Lies, damn lies and statistics. While last week’s quarterly national accounts suggested boom times are back for the Irish economy, with growth of 7.8 per cent last year, the Government has been urged to adopt a separate set of accounts to weed out the statistical noise coming from multinationals. In its latest economic commentary, the ESRI warns that it has become “practically impossible” to gauge economic activity here or work out an estimate of sustainable growth with the current set of indicators.

Many of the tech multinationals with operations here were also in the crosshairs of a new European Commission proposal to apply a 3 per cent tax levy on tech firms. The proposals are expected to get a rough ride when EU leaders debate the issue at their summit in Brussels this evening. Denounced as “ill-judged” by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, there are fears it will serve only to stoke further trade disputes with the Trump Administration.

What initially seemed like a very good day for Irish dairy giant Ornua - with record sales for its flagship brand Kerrygold - ended on a rather sour note. A leading consumer magazine Germany slapped an “inadequate” rating on one of its varieties of butter. The firm hit back at the claims.

Former Clery’s workers says they are “mystified” by the failure of an attempt to prosecute businesswoman Deirdre Foley and others on charges arising from the landmark department store’s closure with the loss of 450 jobs in June 2015.

In this week’s podcast, former Siptu president Jack O’Connor talks about the union, Labour and “fortunate” Fine Gael. He tells Ciarán Hancock that while Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is “a very competent man”, he is more fortunate than competent, because “anyone can look good when the coffers are full”.

On the ongoing Facebook data scandal, Karlin Lillington’s Net Results column explains why this is only the latest example of unforeseen consequences from the advent of the internet and argues that much tighter regulation and legislation are vital when we don’t own our own data as a default.

Elsewhere in our tech coverage, Marie Boran looks at how hard it is to break up with your smartphone and its alluring apps, while John Holden interviews the crown prince of Norway, who is pitching his country’s innovative approach to start-ups.

Finally, returning to the dairy world, Olive Keogh talks to Irish drinks entrepreneurs tapping in on the growing craze for spirits, including the founders of a Co Kerry start-up that’s producing gin based on whey alcohol derived from cow’s milk.