Price of goods leaving factory gates slips in July

The price of goods leaving factories in July dropped by 0.7 per cent compared to the previous month, an improvement on the same month last year when prices slipped 1.7 per cent.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that export sales decreased by 0.8 per cent while home sales increased 0.2 per cent.

On a yearly basis, factory gate prices are down 5.9 per cent.

Meat and meat products had the largest monthly decline, with prices down 1.7 per cent compared to June. Fish and fish products, meanwhile, had the largest monthly increase with prices rising 4.8 per cent.

On an annual basis, the price of fish and fish products also had the largest increase, with prices up 12.4 per cent. That was followed by other food products and fruit and vegetables. Meanwhile, the price of dairy products dropped by 5.1 per cent.

In terms of building and construction, prices were flat on the month and up 1.2 per cent on the year. The biggest price rises over the past 12 months was in the “other timber” category while the price of glass fell 18.5 per cent.