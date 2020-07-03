Preliminary deal to allow Irish goods travel through UK reached - reports

A preliminary deal to limit adverse impacts from Brexit on Irish food and live animal exports through the UK has been reached, RTÉ reported on Friday.

The arrangement is expected to reduce delays and costs for food and live animal exports from the Republic, RTÉ said.

The agreement will allow exporters access so-called “green lanes” to ensure the swift passage of goods when they leave the UK, RTÉ reported, adding that there remains little clarity on what happens to Irish trucks travelling through the UK land bridge.

According to Bord Bia figures, European Union markets accounted for 35 per cent of food exports last year while the UK accounted for 34 per cent of the total of €13 billion.